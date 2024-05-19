Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $292,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

