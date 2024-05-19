M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.70) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.82).

MNG stock opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.58) on Wednesday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.50, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

