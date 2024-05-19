Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,551 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.