MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

