McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.19

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.19 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.40). McBride shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.37), with a volume of 86,569 shares trading hands.

McBride Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.48.

Get McBride alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,434.06). 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.