Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,692 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,692 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.18. 12,019,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

