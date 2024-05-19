Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,230 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,022. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

