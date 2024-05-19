Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 863,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 269,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

