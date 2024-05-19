Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $7.63. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 41 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mannatech
Mannatech Price Performance
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
