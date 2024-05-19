Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 741,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,843. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

