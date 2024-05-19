Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 4,344 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 915,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,831. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $95.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

