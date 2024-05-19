Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 69 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $432.52. 1,150,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.19.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.