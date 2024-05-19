Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,336 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $63.97. 2,050,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

