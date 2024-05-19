Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.