Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VOO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $488.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

