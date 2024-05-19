Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.38 and a 200 day moving average of $494.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $391.39 and a 52-week high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

