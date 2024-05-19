Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.08. 1,307,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.