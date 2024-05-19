Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.21 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 90,520.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 30.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 20.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in RTX by 63.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

RTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.