Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

