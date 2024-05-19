Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 706 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,490,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

