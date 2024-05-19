Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,321 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.28. 493,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

