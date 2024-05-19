Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 472,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

