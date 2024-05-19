iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 192,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

