iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 939,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

