iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.71. 246,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

