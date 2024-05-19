iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 10,219,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

