iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

