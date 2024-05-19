iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

