Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Shares Down 0.8%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Iris Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Acquisition

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

