Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.20. 677,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

