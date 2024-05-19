Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 130.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. 865,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

