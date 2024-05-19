Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 7,875 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

