Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,060 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $392.74. The stock had a trading volume of 380,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.44 and its 200-day moving average is $353.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

