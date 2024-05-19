Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $148.74 million and $7,099.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00006101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,701.13 or 0.99963522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011749 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08528566 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,893.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

