Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 5,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

