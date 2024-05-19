Head-To-Head Contrast: Abacus Life (ABL) & Its Peers

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Abacus Life to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million $9.52 million 575.29 Abacus Life Competitors $2.30 billion $275.78 million 17.60

Abacus Life’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

56.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.48% 21.19% 7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abacus Life and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life Competitors 724 3589 3850 145 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Abacus Life’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Abacus Life competitors beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

