Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 6,445 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 1,418,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.