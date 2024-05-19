Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $40,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,004,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,397. The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,916. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

