Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

