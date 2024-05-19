Hamel Associates Inc. Has $729,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.48 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

