Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) price target on the stock.

GRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Greggs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Greggs

Greggs Price Performance

Greggs Increases Dividend

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,794.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,673.57. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,035.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 4,460.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.