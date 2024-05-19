Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.80 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.10. 6,177,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.