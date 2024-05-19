Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.80 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Visa stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.10. 6,177,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
