Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.96. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

