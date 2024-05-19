GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.36. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,009 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

