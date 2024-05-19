Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.26% of Generac worth $258,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 718,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.