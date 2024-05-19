G999 Price Down 28.4% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00053528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

