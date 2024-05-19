Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.39. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,314,650 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

