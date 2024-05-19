First National Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.71. 1,348,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average is $204.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

