First National Advisers LLC Invests $821,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,315. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

