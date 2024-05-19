First National Advisers LLC Has $586,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in InMode by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 786,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,872. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

